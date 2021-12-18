Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.39 and last traded at $107.44. Approximately 443,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 348,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.
The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
