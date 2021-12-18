Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.39 and last traded at $107.44. Approximately 443,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 348,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

