Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

