Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Up 1.1%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

