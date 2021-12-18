iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.52 and last traded at $80.81. 49,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 88,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24.

