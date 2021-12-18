IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INAB. B. Riley started coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

