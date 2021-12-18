Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Trading Down 1%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.76 and last traded at C$40.62. Approximately 220,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 446,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.27.

The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.45.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 10.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

