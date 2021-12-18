WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.94. 160,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 128,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGGY. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period.

