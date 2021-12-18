Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Down 0.7%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.38 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19). 5,103,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average session volume of 696,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.20).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.39) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($81,765.46).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

