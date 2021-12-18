Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 5.1%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

