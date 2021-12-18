Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.43 million and $1.26 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00053449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.21 or 0.08316398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,329.19 or 0.99914695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

