Banca (BANCA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Banca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Banca has a market cap of $815,183.03 and approximately $40,193.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banca has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banca alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

Banca Coin Profile

Banca (CRYPTO:BANCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banca is medium.com/@banca_official . Banca’s official website is www.banca.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

Buying and Selling Banca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banca using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.