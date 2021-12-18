Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,515.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

