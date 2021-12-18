Zayedcoin Price Down 4.2% This Week (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $28,982.82 and approximately $35.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

