DeXe Price Reaches $12.45 on Major Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.45 or 0.00026890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00206495 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,393 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

