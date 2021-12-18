Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010702 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00151848 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00556330 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

