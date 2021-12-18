Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Hold

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of several other reports. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 8,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,827. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

