John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

