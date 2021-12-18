Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $40.93 million and $84,951.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00206415 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

