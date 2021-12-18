FintruX Network Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

