Edgeless Price Down 40.1% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $123.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

