Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

