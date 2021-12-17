More Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $388.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $75,437.89 and $388.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

