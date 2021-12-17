Scrypta Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,641.28 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $174,641.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,764,222 coins and its circulating supply is 18,964,222 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

