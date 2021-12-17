$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 404,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,664. The stock has a market cap of $383.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

