USDJ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.66 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

