Revomon Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $896,689.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

