Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $137.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.10 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $470.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $553.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,400.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,430.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.