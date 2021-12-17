Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

