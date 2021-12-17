CoinLoan (CLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,740.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.36 or 0.00059705 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $53.35 million and $356,740.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

