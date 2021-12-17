Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $18,635.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

