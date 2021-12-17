Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce sales of $122.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the lowest is $121.90 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

