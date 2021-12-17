SafeMoon Hits Market Cap of $882.53 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $882.53 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

