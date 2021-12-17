Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,540. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,505 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

