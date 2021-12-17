Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $546.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.45 million to $562.00 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $419.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.47. 12,028,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.29 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

