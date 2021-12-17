$64.27 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.75 million to $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 537,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $975.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.18. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

