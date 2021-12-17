Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 889,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.