Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $16.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,796. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 889,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.