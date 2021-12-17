Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002092 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and $154,500.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,106,091 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.