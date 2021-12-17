Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $22.34 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3,192.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00922288 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.