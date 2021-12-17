$350.87 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $350.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEP traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 600,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.