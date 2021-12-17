S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 116,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

