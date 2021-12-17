Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $246.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.08 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $938.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $129.52. 873,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

