ZClassic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,636.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $71,636.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00336038 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00141722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

