CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,673. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

