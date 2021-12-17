Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GER traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

