Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Rises By 60.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NKG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 12,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

