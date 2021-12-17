HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

HONE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 992,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

