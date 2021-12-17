Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,077 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $112.24. 1,218,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,220. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
