Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,077 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $112.24. 1,218,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,220. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

