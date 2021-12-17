American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 361,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.21 million, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. American Software has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.