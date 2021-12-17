Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $901,109.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.98 or 0.08283064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.36 or 0.99936169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

