Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $671.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.31. 855,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,397. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.15 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

